Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.04. The stock had a trading volume of 242,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,869. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average is $250.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

