Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.03. The company had a trading volume of 284,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,180. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.00 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

