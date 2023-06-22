Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

ABT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $106.87. 688,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

