Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,912. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

