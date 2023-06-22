Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CAT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 652,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,036. The company has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.49.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.