Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 672 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.98. The stock had a trading volume of 869,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

