Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 17,354 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $35.48.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.8 %

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In related news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

About Central Securities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 615.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.