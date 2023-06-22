C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.84

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.84 and traded as low as $55.34. C&F Financial shares last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 14,724 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $190.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.27.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C&F Financial by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

