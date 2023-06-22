CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.