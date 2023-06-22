CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,077 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,378 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

