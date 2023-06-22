CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after purchasing an additional 766,508 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.31, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

