CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $605.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.25. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

