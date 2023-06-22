CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 151 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

NYSE NOW opened at $546.80 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 278.98, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

