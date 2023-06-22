CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 613 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,796,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $136,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,796,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,734 shares of company stock worth $161,281,279. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

