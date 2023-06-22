CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

SHEL opened at $60.75 on Thursday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

