CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

