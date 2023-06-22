Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

NYSE:MPC opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

