Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

