Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $416.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

