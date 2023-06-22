Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

