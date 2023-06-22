Chapin Davis Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

