Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.