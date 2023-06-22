Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

