Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $711.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.82. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

