Chapin Davis Inc. Takes $553,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $450.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.46 and a 200-day moving average of $497.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

