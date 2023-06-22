ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.64

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4929760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 894,639 shares of company stock worth $7,834,775. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

