Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $33.95

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $33.15. Chemours shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 144,128 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Chemours Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

