Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

