China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.52

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and traded as low as $33.46. China Resources Power shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.6701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

