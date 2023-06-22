CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Shares Down 4%

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (OTC:CIMEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 6,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

CIMC Enric Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

About CIMC Enric

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.

