CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.62. 3,087,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,867. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

