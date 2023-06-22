CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 2.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,474,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,234,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $519.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.90.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

