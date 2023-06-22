Client First Capital LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 0.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 24,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.