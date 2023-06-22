Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,751 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

