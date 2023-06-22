Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,670 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,505,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LQDH opened at $92.13 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $93.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.