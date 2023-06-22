Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

EXC stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

