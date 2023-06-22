Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $99.78 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,108,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,783,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 871.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 456,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 409,496 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
