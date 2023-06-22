Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 493,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

