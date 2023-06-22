Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,711 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.