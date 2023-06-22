Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,445 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

