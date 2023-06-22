Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,890 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,498,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $63,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

