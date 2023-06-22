Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 38,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $50,254,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,436 shares of company stock worth $11,563,899. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

