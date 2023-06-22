Colin Mackay Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Zeus Resources Limited (ASX:ZEU) Stock

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX:ZEU – Get Rating) insider Colin Mackay purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,972.60).
Zeus Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 8.07.
Zeus Resources Company Profile
