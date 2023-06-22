Colin Mackay Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Zeus Resources Limited (ASX:ZEU) Stock

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX:ZEU – Get Rating) insider Colin Mackay purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,972.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Zeus Resources Limited engages in the exploration of uranium, gold, and other base metal resources primarily in Australia. The company has interests in the Lake Way, Narnoo South, and Mortimer Hills projects located in Western Australia. Zeus Resources Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

