Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,878 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,615,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,491,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,730,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 658,409 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

