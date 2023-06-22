Collective Family Office LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,004,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

