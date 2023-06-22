Collective Family Office LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.51.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

