Collective Family Office LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.11.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

