Collective Family Office LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.32. The firm has a market cap of $304.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

