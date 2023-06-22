Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. SWS Partners increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

