Collective Family Office LLC Takes $755,000 Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $914.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

